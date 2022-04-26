Singapore media in Kuching to promote tourist spots, Sarawak food

KUCHING (April 26): A media entourage from Singapore led by the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) arrived at Kuching International Airport on Sunday night.

Statos deputy chief executive officer Putrie Rozana Soraya said the visit was the entourage’s first visit to Sarawak this year.

“The entourage aims to promote attractive tourist spots around Kuching as well as Sarawak’s interesting food to foreign visitors.

“With the reopening of the state’s borders, it is important for Statos to invite media from abroad to promote Sarawak, especially Kuching, Miri, Sibu and other Divisions of the state to Singapore,” she told reporters at the airport.

It is learnt that the entourage, comprising two Statos officers and five Singaporean media practitioners, will be here for five days and four nights to visit several tourist spots in the city.

They will return to Singapore on Thursday.

Putrie Rozana said one of the main activities of the visit was to introduce and expose the entourage to the interesting activities and traditional food found in the state.

She revealed that Statos will visit Sarawak again this June to cover the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) and Borneo Jazz Festival.

Meanwhile, Singaporean media practitioner William Jan, who is part of the entourage, said his second visit to Sarawak this time would be an interesting one after having faced difficulties leaving Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying the various tourism activities that we have never done back in Singapore,” he added.

Among the interesting locations the entourage will visit include Songket Gallery and Keringkam Sarawak, Kampung Bengoh Padawan, Jalan Carpenter and Borneo Cultural Museum.

They will also partake in Sarawak Sunset River Cruise and kayaking in Semedang, and sample traditional Sarawak food.