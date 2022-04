SINGAPORE (April 26): The Singapore Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed a legal challenge filed by Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s mother in a last ditch attempt to set aside her son’s conviction and death sentence.

The decision seals the fate of the 34-year-old Malaysian who is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday (April 27) after the Court of Appeal upheld his death sentence last month. – Bernama

