Strategic plan to make Sabah high-tech state

KOTA KINABALU (26 APRIL): The state’s Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry has launched its Strategic Plan 2022-2025 as the state government wants to make Sabah a high-tech state.

Its minister, Datuk Yakub Khan, who launched the strategic plan on Monday, said it is in line with the aspirations of the state government’s Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

Yakub said that the strategic plan will act as a guideline in setting the direction to produce a skilled and knowledgeable society in the field of digital technology, create an intellectual, creative and innovative society through planning and implementation of human resource development programs in line with the needs of industries in Sabah.

The plan, he said includes three main thrusts, the first being focus on strengthening the Science, Technology, Innovation and Economy (STIE) ecosystem with government agencies, academia, industry players and the community.

Yakub said the second thrust outlines efforts to drive the development of digital infrastructure and technology towards a creative, innovative and competitive society.

The third, according to him is to manage competent and adaptive human capital through research and development (R&D) and sustainable governance.

“In formulating this strategic plan, the ministry obtained expert services and advice from the federal Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Akademi Sains Malaysia, UMS, UITM, Petronas, MCMC, JTK, MDec, MyDigital and others, and is supervised by the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC),” he said.

According to Yakub in order to improve the quality of service delivery to the community, the strategic plan was formulated based on nine strategic thrusts that are expected to drive results that can increase industry interest in contributing to STIE development, increase community knowledge and interest in STIE and increase Sabah’s readiness in dynamics of the ever-evolving STIE.

“Internet access will be expanded especially to remote areas so that the rural community is not left behind with the current technological advances thus increasing productivity and economic results to the state,” said Yakub, adding this will further increase the percentage of digitally literate people, increase productivity and economic results to the state.

“The ministry also aims to ensure Sabah is fully covered with 4G network and for three districts – Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Sandakan – to have a 5G network soon. We are confident with the joint efforts and direct support from the (federal) Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry to the state ministry, hopefully it will smoothen the plan and yield the results as outlined in the Sabah Maju Jaya,” he told a press conference after the launching of the strategic plan.

He said the plan will also provide human capital development funds and expand the training financing coverage for employees.

During the event, Yakub witnessed the ministry signing several memorandums of understanding (MoU), one of which was with Academy of Sciences Malaysia to improve the living standards of the people in rural areas through the implementation of smart pole technology and wireless bridging system.

The ministry and the academy are also going to foster interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among students and the community through the implementation of the “Young Scientist Network” and “National Science Challenge” (NSC) programmes at the state level.

Another two MoUs were signed between the Human Resource Development Department and Institut Pengajian Islam dan Dakwah Sabah (IPDAS); as well as Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) and the Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC).

The ministry also feted 35 tahfiz students and orphans and later presented aid to them in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Also present were the ministry’s permanent secretary Zainudin Aman; academy president Prof Datuk Dr Asma Ismail; MTDC chief executive officer Datuk Norhalim Yunus; SCENIC general manager Vivianties Sarjuni, and IPDAS director Mohamad Zamri Mohamed Shapik.