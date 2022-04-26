Tg Datu rep prioritises basic facilities, infrastructure devt for constituents

KUCHING (April 26): Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan is making it his priority for his constituents to have access to basic facilities and infrastructure development.

Azizul said he would not be satisfied while Tanjong Datu folk have not benefited from such amenities.

“As the elected representative of Tanjong Datu, my priority is all of you,” he said at the Tanjong Datu (Lundu Zone) Leaders Meet the People ‘Randau’ Programme held at Mahligai Gading Hall in Lundu yesterday (April 25).

While he acknowledged that Lundu and Sematan have been identified as areas with great potential in the aspect of tourism products, Azizul said the first priority should be on the development of basic infrastructure to ensure the well-being and comfort of the locals.

He said he has met up with Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to discuss on development projects, specifically on basic infrastructure such as erosion embankment projects, drainage systems as well as construction of roads to houses in village areas.

He also said that there are plans to upgrade bridges in villages at Lundu and Sematan areas.

In his speech, Azizul also congratulated community leaders of Lundu zone who have either resumed their service or were newly appointed.

He informed the community leaders to prepare a thorough plan for the administration of their respective villages and reminded them to be firm and impartial in the management of the villages as well.

Earlier, a ‘randau’ session was held between Lundu district officer Gustian Durani, community leaders and Village Development Security Committee (JKKK) members who were given the opportunity to raise development issues concerning their respective areas.

Gustian provided feedback and clarification on the development as well as the latest status of development projects, particularly with regard to basic infrastructure in Lundu district.

Around 70 people had attended the programme which was organised by Lundu District Office in collaboration with Tanjong Datu Service Centre.

Also present were community leaders Pemanca Lo Sin Li and Pemanca Benjamin Gersit Jais.