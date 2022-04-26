Wee: Ban on three micromobility vehicles on public roads

PUTRAJAYA (April 26): Micromobility vehicles such as mopeds, personal mobility devices (PMD) and personal mobility aids (PMA) are not allowed to be used on public roads, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Moped is a two-wheeled or three-wheeled electric-powered vehicle with a maximum speed not exceeding 50 km/h.

PMD and PMA are human-powered vehicles or devices that use internal combustion engines and have a speed limit of 25 km/h such as electric scooters.

Wee said the ban on the three categories of micromobility vehicles was implemented in accordance with the Road Traffic (Prohibition of Use of Certain Microbility Vehicles) Rules 2021 which came into force on Dec 17, 2021.

“The use of micromobility vehicles on the road can pose danger not only the users but other road users,” he told a press conference on the use of micromobility vehicles at his ministry, here today.

Wee said a RM300 compound would be imposed against those who failed to comply with the rules which would be enforced by the police and the Road Transport Department.

He said the use of the three categories of micromobility vehicles was, however, allowed in areas where there was no mixture of traffic flows involving various vehicles.

“The use of micromobility vehicles on the road will be considered if the local authorities provide infrastructure and facilities that support the safe use the vehicles,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee said the use of bicycles, trishaws and electric bicycles was allowed, subject to compliance with the regulations set under the Road Transport Act 1987 and Road Traffic Rules 1959.

“For the use of electric bicycles, only those that meet Malaysia Standard MS2514: Electric Bicycles Specifications are allowed to be used on the road,” he added. – Bernama