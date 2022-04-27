Abdul Karim welcomes relaxed face mask SOP

KUCHING (April 27): Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the latest Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is very much welcomed, particularly on face masks.

“When I see tens of thousand English Premier League and Champion League soccer fans in stadiums and all not wearing masks, I begin to wonder why are we still wearing it when in open spaces,” Abdul Karim said when contacted.

Among the updated SOP effective May 1 were optional wearing of face masks when outdoors, but still mandatory indoors or using public transport.

Apart from that, physical distancing is no longer required but the public are encouraged to do so when not wearing masks.

Requirement for MySejahtera check-in when entering public premises has also been lifted and entry is allowed for individuals regardless of their vaccination status, except those under high-risk status or home-surveillance order.

Another update that might augur well for the tourism industry is fully vaccinated inbound travellers and children aged 12 and below are exempted from pre-departure and on-arrival tests.

Covid-19 insurance is also no longer required for all travellers entering Malaysia.