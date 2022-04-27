Association welcomes relaxed SOP announcement

KUCHING (April 27): The Kuching Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association has welcomed the latest Covid-19 pandemic guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

The association committee member Kapitan Tan Yit Sheng said the announcement today on the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was timely with the country entering the endemic stage.

“Definitely this is good news to our association because as far as our industry is concerned, our service industry, like coffeeshop and restaurant businesses, is one of the worst impacted sectors during this pandemic,” he said when contacted.

Tan voiced his support for face mask wearing to be optional in open areas, adding that the pandemic situation in Sarawak seemed to be under control, with high vaccination rate and low death toll from Covid-19.

“I believe we have come to a stage where we can relax the SOPs gradually by looking at the current Covid-19 situation. The virus is no longer as aggressive as before and there is a decrease in the number of people suffering from serious complications of Covid-19,” he said.

Tan hoped that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would allow more people to attend wedding dinners, funerals and sports events as life slowly transitions back to normal before the pandemic strikes.

With the relaxation of the SOPs, Tan said the association will be planning more activities to support their members in boosting their sales revenue to pre-Covid level.