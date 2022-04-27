Bleak Aidilfitri ahead for Kg Nangka family after morning fire razes house

SIBU (April 27): A family of six in Kampung Nangka is facing a bleak Hari Raya Aidifiltri after their wooden house went up in smoke this morning.

According to an in-law of the victims, identified only as Borhaniza, the fire is believed to have started from an abandoned wooden house constructed adjacent to the house.

Borhaniza said the fire spread so fast that there was nothing his relatives could salvage from the house except the clothes on their backs.

“When the fire broke out, only the three younger children were in the house while my father- and mother-in-law, and their eldest son were out,” he related.

Borhaniza said it was fortunate that the three younger children managed to escape in time.

“It was sad as they lost everything kept inside the house, including important documents,” he added.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call was received at about 10.52am.

A total of 12 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the fire was already at its height,” said the statement.

Bomba added the fire completely razed two houses.