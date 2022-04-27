Building needed for Limbang disabled, seniors’ organisations, says Dr Abd Rahman

LAWAS (April 27): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development has been called on to fulfil a need for a building to house associations for the disabled and senior citizens in Limbang.

Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said such a facility is necessary to house the Old Folks Service Centre (PPWE) and Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) under one roof.

“We hope to bring this matter to the attention of the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development for such a building to be built here in Limbang,” he said recently.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman said there is also a need to set up a PDK in Batu Danau.

He said the Welfare Department (JKM) fully funds the activities of 55 PDKs throughout Sarawak, many of which use rented premises paid for by the state government through annual grants from elected representatives as well as PPWE.

Dr Abdul Rahman also called on the National Registration Department (JPN) to resolve the shortage of MyKid chips for over a year.

“For those who want immediate applications, they have to go to JPN Kuching, JPN at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Kuching, JPN at UTC Sibu, or JPN at UTC Miri.

“Thus, I would like to called on JPN to provide such services not only to those in big towns, but those in small towns as well,” he said.