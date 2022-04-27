Bus tickets to Sabah East Coast for Raya snapped up



KOTA KINABALU (April 27) : Express bus tickets to the East Coast of Sabah from April 29 to the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri have been sold out, said Sabah Express Bus Operators Council (SEBOC) president Datuk Donald Hanapi.

SEBOC is encouraging tour bus operators to get their Temporary Transition Licence (LPS) to meet high demand for the celebration.

“After two years not having the chance to meet family members due to the strict SOPs, people are excited to be back to their hometown following the announcement by the government allowing family gathering in the relaxed SOPs.

“Express bus operators in Sabah are also allowed to operate in full capacity, which means more people will have the chance to ‘balik kampung’ meeting their loved ones.

“Although the government recently has approved 10 per cent increase of bus ticket fare, passengers are still excited to purchase it,” he said.

Donald when contacted by The Borneo Post, also said that all operators of buses heading to Tawau, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Telupid, Lahad Datu and Kunak have been briefed about safety and health screening measures with the big crowd of passengers at the Inanam Bus Terminal.

On Tuesday, the Road Transport Department (RTD), Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) and relevant authorities conducted drug tests on the drivers and conductors. All of them were tested negative.

“During the two years of Movement Control Order (MCO) period, most of our buses went into hibernation and many are not in good condition. This is the main reason why we are facing shortage of buses.

“RTD also has helped us in making sure our buses are in good condition during the operation,” he said.

Donald urged all passengers to come to the bus terminal at least two hours before departure as there will be temperature screening before boarding the buses.

He also said that wearing mask in the bus is compulsory and it will be regularly reminded by the conductors.

“We will not allow passengers with Covid-19 symptoms to enter the bus, and further tests might be needed to prove that they are not risking others.

“That is why I urge all passengers to come early to ensure the departure process will be in order,” he said.

With the bad road condition from Telupid to Kinabatangan, Donald said the journey to the East Coast is expected to be longer than usual.

Previously, the journey from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau would take eight to nine hours but with the current road conditions, it will be up to 12 hours.