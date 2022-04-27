Cop who made live TikTok video during raid transferred, says Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): A police officer from Bukit Aman Narcotics CID who made a live TikTok video during a raid on an entertainment centre will be transferred to the Johor Police Contingent headquarters.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain when contacted by Bernama this morning confirmed the matter.

On Monday, Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said an initial investigation found the TikTok post of the police officer was a personal message meant to only promote her TikTok account.

A one minute and 38-second video went viral on social media showing the policewoman with the rank of ASP in a police operations jacket explaining the scopes of her work, including conducting raids and inspections.

Previously, the police had issued a directive prohibiting its officers and personnel from sharing on social media while in uniform. – Bernama