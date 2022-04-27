Covid-19: 104 new cases in Sarawak

KUCHING (April 27): Sarawak recorded 104 new Covid-19 cases today all in Categories 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily update on the pandemic said 43 of the new cases were in Category 1 and 61 in Category 2.

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak to date is at 305,083.

Kuching remained on top with 28 new cases followed by Bintulu and Sibu with 20 and 13 respectively.

Miri had eight, Limbang (7), Samarahan (5), three each in Sarikei, Sri Aman, Mukah and Julau, two each in Serian and Subis, and one each in Matu, Lawas, Simunjan, Dalat, Pakan, Tatau and Tebedu.

Meanwhile, the police have issued five compounds for standard-operating-procedures (SOP) violations in the state, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera before entering public premises.

To date, the state police have issued a total of 13,918 SOP compounds.