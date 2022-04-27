Covid-19: Nightclubs can reopen from May 15 as activities, business negative list abolished

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): Nightclubs will now be allowed to reopen as the National Security Council’s Negative List, which prohibited certain activities and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be abolished starting May 15.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the matter during a press conference streamed online today, adding that the relevant agencies are preparing protocols for operations of these soon-to-be reopened premises.

“That is the only institution still in the negative list, so I think you can understand,” said Khairy, when asked if nightclubs specifically would be allowed to reopen. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME