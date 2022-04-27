Covid-19 situation continues to improve in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 27): Sabah recorded 40 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with Keningau the only district in Sabah recording double-digit cases of 10.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the overall situation continued to improve in Sabah, as no infections were reported in 13 of the 27 districts in the past 24 hours.

“Thirteen districts recorded one-digit cases while six of the districts each recorded only one new infection.

“From the total of 40 cases on April 27, 39 patients are under Categories 1 and 2,” he said.

Category 3, Category 4 and Category 5 each recorded one case.