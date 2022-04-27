Deputy Premier reminds Muslim community to adhere with recommended hygiene practices for Hari Raya

KUCHING (April 27): With the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration just around the corner, the Muslim community is advised to adhere with the recommended hygiene practices, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government added the state government would no doubt slowly and safely relax the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the endemic phase of Covid-19, including removing the face mask mandate in open areas.

“I am very happy for this upcoming Hari Raya festival as after two years we can finally come together again to celebrate and indulge ourselves in the warm Sarawakian hospitality,” he said after a simple lighting-up ceremony of the iconic ‘White Cat’ statue at Padungan roundabout on Tuesday night.

Dr Sim also commended Sarawakians for dutifully adhering to SOPs set by the authorities for the past two years, with the resulting success of the state having one of the highest vaccination rates as well as lowest Covid-19 death tolls in the country.

On a separate matter, Dr Sim also hoped a cat design competition can be organised in conjunction with the upcoming Kuching Festival and to have a signature cat statue design that is associated with the people of Kuching.

“I also wish to see cat statues being put up along the boulevard leading to the entrance of the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) headquarters and it can serve as another picturesque location for photo-taking,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who was also present at the lighting up ceremony, said decorations have traditionally adorned the White Cat statue for every festival.

“I am very proud to be the mayor of MBKS as not only do we live in a multi-racial community but our iconic White Cat statue at Padungan here also ‘celebrates’ various festivals,” Wee said.

Kuching South deputy mayor Hilmy Othman believed an announcement on the further relaxation of SOPs will be made soon and he urged the Muslim community to always observe the highest standard of health practices.

“I believe there will be more house visiting during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and hopefully everyone will enjoy themselves this festive season. I take this opportunity to wish all Muslim brothers and sisters a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” said Hilmy.