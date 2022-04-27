Four injured in wooden bridge collapse at Mulu resort

MIRI (April 27): A Belgian and a German were among four men injured after a wooden bridge at Mulu Marriott Resort and Spa collapsed yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said they received a report from a resort staffer about the incident, which happened when the four persons, comprising two foreign Marriott representatives and two Samling representatives, were conducting a site inspection.

“Three of them managed to climb up the bridge while one was injured on his waist and right leg.

“He was sent to Mulu Airport to be flown to Miri Hospital for further treatment using a helicopter belonging to Samling,” said Bomba.

Four members of Bomba’s Mountain and Cave Search and Rescue (Mocsar) team from Marudi fire station were joined by Health Ministry personnel as well as those from Mulu Marriott Resort and Spa, and Mulu National Park, in the rescue operation which ran from 3pm to 6pm.