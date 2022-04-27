Hasbi calls for subsidy for express boat fares from Limbang to Lawas

LAWAS (April 27): Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah has called on both the state and federal government to subsidise express boats fares from Limbang to Lawas.

Hasbi, who is also Limbang Member of Parliament, said this request had been submitted to the relevant agency before by state Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

“Both the state and federal government must give special consideration to us in Limbang whose route to Lawas is blocked by neighbouring Brunei and have no other ways to get out of the district unless via flight and express boats,” he said when met after the presentation of Hari Raya goodies to single mothers, persons with disabilities (PwD) and orphans in Limbang yesterday.

In view of the upcoming Hari Raya, Hasbi reminded express boat operators to prioritise safety of their passengers over making extra money by overcrowding their boats.

He said, it is vital that all express boat operators to take extra precaution such as not taking in passengers beyond limit as well as ensuring they wear life jackets.

Earlier at the function, Hasbi handed out Raya goodies and donations amounting RM116,600 to 422 eligible recipients comprised of single mothers, PwD and orphans.

The event was organised by Limbang Islamic Welfare Trust Board (Lakil).

Also present at the function were Dr Abdul Rahman and Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang.