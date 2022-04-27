Heritage body backs call to make Gawai a national public holiday

KUCHING (April 27): Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) fully supports the call to make Gawai Dayak a national public holiday.

According to its chairman Dato Peter Minos, it is not enough that only the Sarawak government officially declares Gawai Dayak a public holiday.

“It is an important occasion for the Dayaks consisting of the Ibans, the Bidayuhs and the Orang Ulus, as one big native group that is playing a growing unique role in Malaysia and gradually contributing to the nation in various capacities.

“Therefore, to have the federal government to officially declare Gawai Dayak as a national public holiday, would be highly symbolic and meaningful to the Dayaks,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Minos acknowledged that every sizeable community in Malaysia would want to be nationally recognised, appreciated and respected.

“This is simply human and normal. It is also in the expectations and contemplation of the Dayaks.

“(There’s) nothing worse than a community not being acknowledged and appreciated by others in a nation. The worst is, of course, being neglected and ignored.

“Therefore, by making Gawai Dayak a vital component in the cultural and historical life of the Dayaks, (by officially making it) a national holiday, it would surely make the Dayaks feel that they’re appreciated and ‘needed’ by the nation,” he added.

In Sarawak, the Gawai Dayak celebration falls on June 1, with June 2 as an additional holiday.