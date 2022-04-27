Jln Matang eatery assault case reclassified as murder after a victim dies

KUCHING (April 27): The police have reclassified the recent assault of an 18-year-old and his friends at a Jalan Matang eatery to murder following the death of one of the victims on Monday (April 25).

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police arrested 16 suspects to assist with the investigation, which has been reclassified from Section 148 of the Penal Code to Section 302 of the same Code.

“We are still investigating this case from every possible angle,” said Abang Zainal yesterday.

However, he did not reveal the identity of the deceased.

Police also advised the public not to speculate on the case to avoid disrupting the investigation and creating confusion.

In the incident on April 16, the 18-year-old and his friends were dining at the premises when they were jumped by around 10 armed men.

Three individuals – aged 27, 30, and 43 – were brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

Those with information on the case can contact the Padawan district police headquarters on 082-862233.