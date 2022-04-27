Wednesday, April 27
Khairy: Covid-positive cases can be released from quarantine if tested negative on Day 4 of infection

Nation

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 in Shah Alam on Feb 9, 2022. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa/Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): Under the transition into the endemic phase, Putrajaya announced today that those who tested positive for Covid-19 can be released from the home surveillance order (HSO) on Day 4, should they test negative by then.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said under this condition which begins on May 1, they must take an RTK-Antigen test supervised by a certified medical practitioner, either in person, or via virtual meeting to have their status updated. – Malay Mail

