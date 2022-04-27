Leave of 220 JPJ enforcement staff frozen for Ops Hari Raya 2022

SERIAN (April 27): The leave for about 220 Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak officers and personnel from the enforcement division will be frozen during Ops Hari Raya 2022.

According to JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili, this number constituted about ten percent of the total 2,200 JPJ enforcement officers and personnel nationwide who will have their leaves frozen.

“During the Hari Raya Ops, we freeze the leaves of our officers. There is no problem for us to do this as we focus on the safety of motorists on the road,” he said at a press conference held at JPJ weighing station at Jalan Kuching-Serian here yesterday.

Also attending the press conference were state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

JPJ senior director of enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan has said that the leave for 2,200 officers and personnel from the department’s enforcement division nationwide will be frozen during the Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022.

He said the special operation from April 29 to May 8 would focus on enforcement and advocacy to reduce the rate of road accidents during the Aidilfitri celebration.

He also said all enforcement staff would be tasked to carry out comprehensive monitoring in all areas identified as hotspots for accidents and congestion, and conduct bus inspections at depots, highways and main roads.