Lee: Long-term master plan needed for better traffic flow in Miri

MIRI (April 27): The Ministry of Transport will draw up a long-term master plan to further improve the traffic flow in Miri city.

With the increasing number of road users, there is a need to come up with long term planning for smoother traffic flow in the city, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said.

“We have to relook the entire traffic flow for all areas in Miri and come up with a long-term planning.

“My ministry will put up a master plan to study how to improve the Miri city traffic flow for long term,” he told the media after conducting a site visit to Pujut Corner and Sungai Miri Dual Carriageway Bridge at Padang Kerbau Interchange area yesterday.

During the site visit, the Senadin assemblyman said he had received many complaints from road users on the heavy traffic congestion at Padang Kerbau Interchange and Pujut Corner area.

The traffic congestion, he added, was caused by the current ongoing dual carriageway construction for the Sungai Miri Bridge.

“Initially there were two lanes for this stretch but the contractor was forced to close one lane so that they can carry out works on the other part of the dual carriageway for the bridge.

“The contractor said they will do their best to finish the road construction works as soon as possible by next month.”

At the same time, he also stressed on the need to do a traffic census in view of the heavy traffic flow at the Padang Kerbau Interchange up to Pujut Corner roundabout area.

“This Padang Kerbau Interchange and Pujut Corner road has now served as important link for those living in Permyjaya and Vista Perdana to go to the town area.

“I’ve proposed to Public Works Department (JKR) to do longer-term planning to widen the affected stretch as well as Padang Kerbau road and turn the road into dual carriageway.”

However, he said it will take time for them to widen the road at Pujut Corner because the existing reserve land is not enough for the purpose.

“Of course, there are some constraints because we have to acquire private land for such long-term planning as the reserve land is not enough.

“Besides that, there is a Muslim cemetery at the area.”

As a short-term solution, he said another traffic light turning to Padang Kerbau Road should be installed for the area as well as industrial area near the Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club (EVGCC).

Also present were JKR assistant zone manager (northern) Michael Ting and JKR Miri divisional engineer Chong Chi Fam.