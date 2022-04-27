Lorry bursts into flames near Niah longhouse

MIRI (April 27): A lorry suddenly caught fire near Rumah Andrew Abak, Jalan Sepupok, Niah near here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri acting chief Senior Supt II Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of six firefighters from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the scene, located 5km from the station, upon receiving a call at 5.10pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found an 18-wheeler lorry left by the roadside with its right rear tyre on fire,” he said in a statement, adding the team faced traffic congestion trying to reach the scene.

The team managed to bring the fire under control at 5.20pm and it was fully extinguished a few minutes later.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident.

The operation ended at 5.30pm.

Also at the scene were the police.