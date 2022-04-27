MAGGI contest offers RM270,000 worth of prizes

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 27): MAGGI is inviting all in Sabah to participate in its ‘MAGGI Gawai Kaamatan 2022 Jom Masak & Berkongsi Bersama’ campaign next month.

The campaign will kick off on May 1 and run till June 30, and MAGGI is offering a total of RM270,000 in prizes to be won, RM135,000 for winners in Sabah and Sarawak respectively.

The main prizes are two Toyota Hilux Double Cab 2.4E (AT) 4X4, cash RM2,000 as well as kitchen equipment as weekly prizes for the duration of the campaign.

Nestle Product Sdn Bhd’s General Sales and Operations manager for Sabah and Brunei, Quek Teng Hiong, said it is a tradition for MAGGI to organise the cooking campaign specially for its customers in East Malaysia since 2015.

“The campaign this year is in conjunction with the Harvest Festival celebration here in Sabah and in appreciating Huminodun’s sacrifice, an event like this is believed to be able to foster an attitude of mutual help and strengthen community unity,” said Quek.

He added that along with that, this year’s campaign is more meaningful because for the first time MAGGI will contribute RM0.10 for each contest entry received and the proceeds will be channeled to Mutiara GRS and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Sabah Branch in support of their charity work .

“We at MAGGI are very committed to supporting individuals in need through various CSR programs like this especially during the festive season. This is our way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation to Malaysians, in line with our desire to improve the quality of life of the community,” he said at the launching of the campaign here last week.

“This contest will run from May 1 to June 30, 2022 and entry is simple, buy MAGGI products from May 1, send your personal identification details along with the purchase receipt via WhatsApp to the designated number or complete the contest form and send to the address specified in the form,” he said.

Quek added that for MAGGI, it is also an honor to be a part of the cuisine of the people of Sabah, whether to serve daily cuisine or special dishes lovingly prepared during this festive season.

“On behalf of MAGGI, I would like to express my deepest appreciation especially to the presence of Datin Seri Panglima Cecilia from Mutiara and Datuk Asnan from the Malaysian Red Crescent Society and all parties involved for their support,” he said.

Meanwhile Cecilia who is the Vice Head II of Mutiara GRS when officiating the launching of the campaign, pointed out that MAGGI is very synonymous with Malaysian cuisine.

“It is easy to use in cooking and suits my family’s tastes. Due to the rapid innovation in its food products, MAGGI products have enabled families to prepare food at home no matter what challenges they face at home. This gives them time to practice the culture of eating with the family and strengthen family ties,” she said.

“I understand that the penetration rate of MAGGI products in East Malaysia is so encouraging – which is double compared to Peninsular Malaysia – this shows how popular the MAGGI brand is here!

“I am very proud and support the efforts of MAGGI which also provides support and assistance through CSR programs that will be channeled to Mutiara GRS and Malaysian Red Crescent Society – Sabah Branch. I hope such initiatives will continue to help further improve the quality of life of those in need,” she said.