Maintain unity in Sabah – Shafie

KENINGAU (27 APRIL): The unity of the community in Sabah must be maintained so that the harmony is preserved and can be passed on to future generations, said Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said this especially applied in Keningau, as the community is from various backgrounds.

“We have to respect each other, be tolerant despite the differences in background,” he said when speaking at the Iftar Ramadan ceremony with the Keningau local community in Kampung Padang Tembak, here on Tuesday.

Shafie said the country has been independent for more than 60 years, but the people in Sabah still do not enjoy basic facilities.

He said that not only in Keningau district, other districts in the state also do not have sufficient water and electricity supply.

“The road facilities are also lacking and not big enough even though we have been independent for over 60 years.

“We love Malaysia but let’s not let other states enjoy all the good things but we in Sabah are marginalised,” he said.

Shafie, who is also the former Chief Minister, added Sabah is rich in natural resources such as oil, gas, oil palm but most of the proceeds are collected by the central government.

“Sabah also has eight districts that are categorized as the poorest in Malaysia. Hospital facilities are also incomplete in the East Coast.

“Therefore, Warisan will now be empowered. We used to be the opposition before becoming the government and now the opposition.

“Warisan is now mature and ready to face the 15th General Election which will be held at any time,” he said.