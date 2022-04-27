Marudi man fined RM1,800 for not showing MyKad to police

MIRI (April 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today slapped a man with a fine of RM1,800 in default three months’ jail for failing to produce his identity card when requested to do so by the authorities.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu imposed the fine on Agus Paulus Tulung Daun, 38, from Lubok Nibong, Marudi after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Rule 25 (1) (N) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

The Rule provides for a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to RM20,000 upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Agus had failed to produce his MyKad when asked by a police officer during an inspection by the side of Jalan Pujut Corner here at 8pm on March 12.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted the case, while Agus was not represented by counsel.