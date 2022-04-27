Miri court fines Kuching man RM1,500 for drug abuse

MIRI (April 27): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,500 in default one month’s for drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Tan Teck San from Batu Kawa in Kuching on his own guilty plea.

Nazira Adlin Ahmad also ordered the 37-year-old to be placed under supervision by the police for two years.

Tan was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), which is punishable under the same Section.

The charge provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years’ jail and to be placed under police supervision of between two and three years, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Tan was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at 11.30am on Dec 23, 2021 in Miri.

Insp Syahrizan Taha prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.