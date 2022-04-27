MYDIN Special Raya Day brings ‘Senyuman Syawal’ to Shopee users

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): Welcoming the month of Syawal, Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (MYDIN) continues to bring happiness and smiles to all Shopee users this year through Mydin Special Raya Day in Shopee with a lot of exciting deals and discounts today.

Shopee users can shop varieties of Eid essentials, ranges from cooking and baking items, apparels, accessories, cookies and home decorations at MYDIN@Shopee application.

MYDIN Special Raya Day with the theme, “Senyuman Syawal, Lebih Murah, Lebih Meriah” is set to offer Malaysians the opportunity for pocket save deals to celebrate a more “Meriah” and meaningful Eid celebration.

Bringing even more smiles to celebrate this Syawal, MYDIN Special Raya Day in Shopee offers a limited time vouchers and special coins cashback for greater savings and values. Customers can enjoy 12 per cent discount and 800 points with every minimum spend of RM50 during the live session.

Apart from that, six customers with the highest total purchase at MYDIN@Shopee platform today will get a special SMEs products box worth RM115 consisted of MYDIN favourite picks of local products.

With Ramadan and Syawal be the highest peak shopping season in Malaysia, MYDIN e-commerce has successfully upgrade its backend system to Dropee Multi-channel eCommerce management solution and AC2’s WAVE Warehouse Management System (WMS) to ensure the efficiency of the system to meet the market demand during the peak season.

MYDIN Senyuman Syawal campaign is also calling out the public to share happiness with the underprivileged to celebrate this festive season through the purchase of special Raya Combo Box ranges from RM50 to RM 80 to ease their Eid preparations.

For more information, follow @mydinmalaysia on social media.