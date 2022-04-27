Wednesday, April 27
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»MySejahtera scans no longer mandatory from May 1

MySejahtera scans no longer mandatory from May 1

0
Posted on Nation

A user scans a QR code via MySejahtera before entering a Ramadan Bazaar in Kuatan on April 10, 2022. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): Malaysians no longer need to scan using the MySejahtera contact tracing application to enter premises starting May 1, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

However, premises owners can check their visitors’ health status to verify if they are tested positive for Covid-19, are high-risk individuals or have been issued the home surveillance order (HSO).

Restrictions according to one’s vaccination status also will no longer apply, he said.

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts