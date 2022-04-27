No Hari Raya open house this year

KOTA KINABALU (27 APRIL): The State Government will not be holding a Hari Raya open house this year.

However, the State Cabinet decided on Wednesday that instead a state reception “Majlis Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri” will be held for about 1,000 invited guests on May 7 at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the event is only by invitation and among those being invited are opposition leaders.

“Similarly, the Istana Negeri is not going to hold an open house but only a reception for 100 invited guests or so,” he said at the breaking of fast with the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) secretariat at his official residence, Seri Gaya here on Wednesday.

Hajiji said it is heartening to note that the daily new Covid-19 cases are on a downward trend, adding that hopefully the virus will be completely gone.

The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to the Hala Tuju SMJ secretariat under Director-General of the State Public Service Department, Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, for ensuring the GRS-BN State Government’s development blueprint took off successfully.

He said the Hala Tuju SMJ 1.0 had received thumbs up from several leaders, including former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.