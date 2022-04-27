PBRS ready to defend Tuaran for BN

TAMPARULI: Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) is ready to defend the Tuaran parliamentary seat for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming 15th general election.

Its president, Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, said with more than 10,300 members in the parliamentary constituency, PBRS is confident that it can defend the seat which has been a BN’s stronghold since the 11th general election in 2004.

“PBRS currently has about 4,500 members in Tuaran and with the entry of 5,842 new members today, the party is ready to defend the seat for BN,” Kurup said when accepting the membership application forms from the new members on Sunday.

The membership applications were from 210 individuals from Pintasan, 130 from Kadamaian, 1,512 from Pantai Dalit, 1,224 from Sulaman, 2,234 from Tamparuli, 872 from Kiulu and 1,050 from Inanam making it a total of 7,232 new members for the party.

“With more people from all over the state joining PBRS, it shows their confidence in the ability of BN to govern the country has returned and the people want political and economic stability as enjoyed by the country during the era of the BN government,” he said.

Kurup called on people in Sabah to unite to support all the BN’s candidates fielded in the coming general election for the progress, prosperity and development of the state.

He also expressed hope that the people will no longer be deceived by empty promises sown by the opposition.

“The future of our grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as the progress, prosperity and development of Sabah is the main thing that we fight for and we set aside the politics of sentiment that is detrimental to the people of Sabah,” he said.