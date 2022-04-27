PM: Continue to be vigilant of Covid-19 despite more relaxations

PUTRAJAYA (April 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged the public to continue to be vigilant against Covid-19 despite the further loosening of the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the control and prevention of the scourge.

“More relaxations have been given but let’s not assume there is no danger around us. Covid-19 is still around and we have no choice but to live with it… therefore, we must be vigilant,” he told the media after breaking fast with farmers, fishermen and breeders here tonight.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today announced the relaxation of several Covid-19 control and preventive measures from May 1, with the wearing of face masks in outdoor settings and open areas no longer compulsory but optional while the MySejahtera QR code scan is no longer compulsory for check-ins.

Ismail Sabri said although the relaxations had been given, such ‘freedom’ does not mean the people no longer need to practice self-discipline for the protection of their families, own selves and communities.

“Although ‘free’ (no need for face masks) in open areas, once you are in crowded areas I recommend the wearing of face masks for your own safety,” he said.

For example, he said, it is a common practice to visit the graves on Raya morning while for Aidilfitri prayers also there is no physical distancing anymore, so the public is encouraged to wear face masks although it is not an offence. – Bernama