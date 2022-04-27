Putrajaya: Feel free to ‘salam’ during Raya visits but don’t forget to wash hands frequently

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): The Ministry of Health today released its latest recommendations for Aidilfitri celebrations this year amid Covid-19, which now no longer restricts the practice of “salam” which includes shaking and kissing an elder’s hands as a means of respect and asking for forgiveness.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that although the ministry no longer advises against it, those celebrating should continue to wash their hands frequently and refrain from touching their face afterwards to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Takbir Hari Raya is allowed in mosques and surau. It is also allowed from home to home but attendees must always wear face masks,” he said, referring to the practice of reciting praise to Allah during the eve and morning of Aidilfitri.

In Malaysia, a traditional Malay ritual called “marhaban” has revellers visiting from home to home reciting “takbir” and other Quranic verses worshipping God, commonly in villages or closed-knit communities.

“Those who are Covid-19 positive are also prohibited from participating, while it is recommended that only those without symptoms take part,” he added. – Malay Mail

