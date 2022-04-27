Sabah to improve payment system at hospitals



KOTA KINABALU (April 27): The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) will improve the payment system at all hospitals in the state including Semporna Hospital in the near future, said its director, Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

She said this included creating cashless payment services such as the use of credit and debit cards to make it easier for patients to make payments for treatment in line with current needs.

“JKNS is concerned and always ensures that hospitals in Sabah provide treatment first to save lives regardless of the patient’s citizenship and to refer citizens facing financial constraints to the Hospital Medical Social Work Unit,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

She said this when commenting on a Facebook post about a stateless mother who had to settle a payment in cash amounting to RM3,953 before being discharged from hospital recently.

Dr Rose Nani said the patient involved was a non-citizen who had a normal delivery on April 24 in Semporna Hospital’s maternity ward. The patient was allowed to be discharged the next day.

“Non-citizen patients are still subject to the Fees (Medical) (Cost of Services) Order 2014 under the Fees Act 1951. The patient was charged a fee of RM3,953, which has been paid,” she also said.