Sabah wooing return of Korean flights, travellers

SEOUL (April 27): Several Korean-based airlines are eager to resume direct flights to Kota Kinabalu as soon as possible following the opening of international borders.

They made known their interest to restart flight operations to the Sabah state capital during a series of engagements here with a delegation from Sabah Tourism Board (STB) led by its chairman, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The delegation met with top management officials from Jin Air, Air Busan, Jeju Air and Air Seoul, all of which were operating direct flights to Kota Kinabalu pre-pandemic, on April 25 and 26.

Also part of the delegation were STB Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman and Chief Marketing Officer Tay Shu Lan.

The team met with top executives of two of Korea’s leading tour companies, Hana Tour and Mode Tour, both of which have started marketing Sabah as a preferred destination.

Immediately after arrival on April 25 the STB team had a discussion with Tourism Malaysia Seoul director Shaharuddin Yahaya followed by a meeting with executives of Air Busan and Hana Tour.

On April 26, STB had engagements with Jin Air, Air Seoul, Jeju Air and Mode Tour.

“We had a fruitful discussion with the airline operators expressing their hope to mount direct flights to Kota Kinabalu within the next two months,” said Joniston, who is also Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister.

The airline and tour companies also informed STB, that based on feedback from Korean travellers, Sabah is among their top preferred holiday destinations.

They also expressed hope that the government would ease some of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), especially the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take RTK or PCR test upon arrival.

Noredah said Korea was the first country visited by STB to hold engagement with airlines and tour companies after the opening of international borders on April 1.

Pre-pandemic, Kota Kinabalu International Airport received 67 weekly flights serviced by five carriers flying direct from Seoul, Busan, and Muan in South Korea.

South Korea contributed the second most significant international arrival to Sabah with 396,660 visitors in 2019.

“Korea is a key market for Sabah and we see the potential of more Koreans visiting our State post pandemic,” she said, adding that STB has maintained a strong relationship with the Korean-based airlines and tour companies even during the Covid-19 pandemic.