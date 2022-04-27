Sagah supports drone technology in STEM syllabus

KUCHING (April 27): Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah supports the proposal to introduce drone industry and technology in Science, Technology and Mathematical Engineering (STEM) syllabus.

He agreed, saying there was a need to improve the school co-curriculum in order to adapt to the development of new technologies.

“This is not just about providing knowledge on flying drones. It gives one an idea of how to build their own drones, which could be better than those made by the Americans (for example),” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Skills Development Centre here today.

He said Malaysia cannot just rely on drones made by foreign countries. It is high time Malaysia had its own drones, adding that drone technology was used in many fields such as security, modern agriculture, and building industry.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation recently planned to introduce drone industry and technology in the STEM education syllabus to produce more drone efficient trainees and industry players.

Its minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba said they would discuss the matter with the Ministry of Education with the view to streamline the syllabus and attract students’ interest in STEM subjects.

Before the press conference, Sagah witnessed the exchange of memorandum of understanding documents between Sarawak Skills and Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) Centre of 9 Pillars (Co9P).

Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri and MTDC chief executive officer Dato Norhalim Yunus were also present at the event.