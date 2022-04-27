Sarawak to announce decision on MKN’s Negative List tomorrow, says Uggah

KUCHING (April 27): The Sarawak Cabinet is expected to decide tomorrow on whether the state will follow the Health Ministry’s announcement to drop the National Security Council’s (MKN) Negative List on May 15, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

When queried today, Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said he will table the requests to follow Peninsular Malaysia on the latest MKN’s standard operating procedures (SOP) and protocol to the state Cabinet, and an announcement will be made tomorrow afternoon.

“I am presenting it to the (state) Cabinet tomorrow. We will make an announcement in the afternoon,” he said.

Earlier, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in an announcement said nightclubs would be allowed to reopen as the MKN’s Negative List, which prohibited certain activities and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be abolished starting May 15.

He added that the relevant agencies were preparing protocols for operations of these soon-to-be reopened premises.

“That is the only institution still in the negative list, so I think you can understand,” said Khairy.