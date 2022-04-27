SLDB pays RM21 million dividends to settlers, participants

NABAWAN (April 27): The Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB) paid RM21 million in accumulated dividends to 7,000 settlers and their participants in 2021.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor who was satisfied with the SLDB performance, said that the dividend payment was a very good achievement recorded in the last three years.

“The performance of SLDB’s accumulated dividend distribution in 2021 to settlers and participants amounted to RM21 million compared to RM3.4 million in 2020.

“The dividend was paid monthly and quarterly throughout the year 2021.

“As of the first quarter of this year (2022), SLDB has paid RM5 million in dividends, compared to the 2022 budget estimate of RM3.4 million,” he said during the Iftar Ramadhan ceremony with the Chief Minister at the Al-Hidayah Mosque near here on Tuesday.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah’s Finance Minister, said that this year, SLDB is targeting a dividend of RM17 million to settlers and their participants.

He said the main contributing factor to the achievement was driven by improvement in the oil palm production of 68,000 metric tons in 2021, compared to 53,000 metric tons in 2020, in addition to the increase in palm oil prices.

He said that he wants SLDB to continue to play an important role in helping eradicate poverty among the rural communities and improve their socio-economic status through agricultural-based land development.

SLDB is currently implementing land development and oil palm replanting throughout Sabah involving an area of 38,000 hectares involving oil palm plantations and a small portion of rubber farms.

The socio-project has benefited nearly 7,000 households comprising the B40 group and about 28,000 households involving the wives and children of settlers and SLDB participants.

“This is carried out by the state government-linked agencies and companies (GLCs). The government hopes the government’s GLCs can contribute a total of RM200 million in dividends to the State Government,” he added.

According to him, the state income from the dividends received will be used to build and improve various infrastructure facilities for the people.

He said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-Barisan Nasional (BN) State Government was committed to developing the people and the state of Sabah through the Sabah Maju Sabah (SMJ) Roadmap, which was in line with their manifesto and pledge in the last state election.

“The important thing is that we must continue to be united, improve our understanding and cooperation, and strengthen the GRS-BN government. Insya-Allah, we will win in style in the next 15th General Election (15GE),” he said.

Hajiji also handed over food baskets and duit raya to the poor, rice to SLDB’s participants in Nabawan district and contributed RM2,000 to Masjid Al-Hidayah Nabawan.

There was also a symbolic handing over of settlers’ income and dividend payments to SLDB’s participants in 2021 at the ceremony.