S’wak Health Dept dismisses viral video, assures vaccines have extended shelf life

KUCHING (April 27): The Sarawak Health Department has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media claiming Covid-19 vaccines administered in the state were past expiry.

State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck assured all Covid-19 vaccine doses in the market are of top quality, safe, and effective.

He pointed out that Covid-19 Comirnaty Pfizer vaccine vials with the batch number FK9414 were approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) to have an extended shelf life of between six and nine months as long as they are kept at a temperature of between -90 degrees Celsius and -60 degrees Celsius.

The extension is from the original expiry date printed on the vaccine vials, he said.

“The printed expiry date on that batch of vaccine was 02/2022. The original expiry date was Feb 28, 2022, but the updated expiry date was actually May 31, 2022,” Dr Ooi said in a statement.

He explained the shelf life of pharmaceutical products, including Covid-19 vaccines, were determined based on stability tests conducted on the vaccine products by the manufacturers.

“The tests are conducted on a real-time basis at a specific storage temperature,” he said.

Dr Ooi pointed out Covid-19 vaccines were developed in less than two years in response to the pandemic, and the development period was shorter compared with that of other pharmaceutical products.

“As a result, the tests conducted to determine the shelf life of vaccines were limited. The manufacturers were only allowed to state the expiry date based on the vaccine stability period that was determined on a real-time basis and not via extrapolation,” he said.

If the manufacturers possess additional information after further tests were carried out, an application to extend the vaccine’s shelf life can be made to NPRA for evaluation.

“The extension of the vaccine’s shelf life will only be approved after the results from the evaluation conducted can confirm the products have met regulatory requirements. The same applies to other pharmaceutical products,” he stressed.

Dr Ooi added the shelf life of Covid-19 vaccine products will change depending on the storage temperature and a new expiry date will be provided for the products.

“The products remain safe to be administered as long as they have not exceeded the new expiry date,” he said.

To check, go to the NPRA website at https://www.npra.gov.my to obtain information on a specific batch number of the vaccine under the Consumer tab and click on ‘Vaccine Lot Release: Lot Release Certificate’.

“Thus, the public are advised not to doubt the safety of the vaccine received. The state Health Department is always committed to ensure Covid-19 vaccines in the market are of quality, safe and effective, as well as no compromise on the safety of vaccine given to the public,” said Dr Ooi.