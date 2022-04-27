Transport Minister: Fatal road accident cases in Sarawak show year-on-year decline from 2020

SERIAN (April 27): The number of fatal road accidents in Sarawak dropped by two per cent last year from cases reported in 2020, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Based on police statistics, 299 fatal accidents were recorded from January to December last year, down from 303 cases recorded in 2020.

However, the number of deaths from road accidents in 2021 rose by four per cent – 326 deaths were recorded last year, versus 315 deaths in 2020.

“On overall statistics of road accident cases in Sarawak, there was a 22 per-cent decline as the state recorded 20,788 cases in 2021, from 26,686 cases in 2020.

“Accidents involving motorcycles decreased by 46 per cent as the state recorded 1,520 cases in 2021 from 3,186 cases in 2020. Accidents involving motorcars went down by 17 per cent as the state recorded 13,498 cases in 2021 from 16,226 cases in 2020,” he said during a press conference held at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) weighing station at Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday, prior to launching the state-level integrated enforcement operation run in connection with Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

On the integrated operation, Lee said the federal Transport Ministry through JPJ would be launching the ‘Road Safety Campaign’ and ‘Integrated Ops’.

Maintaining the theme of ‘Pandu Cermat, Sampai Selamat’ (Drive Carefully, Arrive Safely), the integrated operation was announced by federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong on April 18, and would be in force from this April 29 to May 8.

In this regard, Lee said the pre-Hari Raya Aidilfitri operation, involving inspections on depots and bus terminals, had been conducted from April 19 to 24.

Moreover, he called upon all motorists to drive safely and obey the traffic rules to help reduce the number of road accidents, which could lead to injuries and fatalities.

“The launch of this road safety campaign and enforcement operation is an obvious indication that the government, through the Transport Ministry, is serious in achieving the target to reduce the number of deaths and injuries due to road accidents by at least 50 per cent by 2030 – based on the UN (United Nation) Resolution 74/299 (improving global road safety),” said Lee, who was accompanied by his deputy I, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, and JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili.