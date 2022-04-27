Up to Premier to decide on candidates for GE15, says Rubiah

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 27): The decision to retain or appoint new candidates as members of parliament from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) for the 15th General Election (GE15) is at the discretion of the Premier of Sarawak, says Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Regardless of the decision made by Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also PBB president, she said PBB members would always be loyal to the party.

“Whatever decision made by the party’s top leadership, we always regard as a positive move, made according to the suitability and current development,” she told a press conference at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre yesterday.

She also said that a factor which could lead to PBB fielding new faces in the GE15 was the need to field young and energetic faces.

She, however, pointed out that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs, with PBB as a component party, were doing their jobs well in representing the state.

“They are doing a good job because they are actively sharing issues and ideas in parliament,” said Rubiah.

Hence, whatever decision is made by PBB and GPS for the GE15, she believed GPS would look for capable individuals to represent Sarawak in the election.

PBB has 13 parliamentarians, namely Rubiah herself, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Santubong), Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Petra Jaya), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Batang Sadong), Datuk Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar), Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (Igan), Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Mukah), Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Kapit), Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Sibuti), Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (Betong), Yusuf Abdul Wahab (Tanjong Manis), Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Lawas) and Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Limbang).

Before the press conference, Rubiah officiated at the presentation of the Flood Disaster Compassionate Money at the same venue.

Rubiah was reacting to questions posed by reporters regarding Abang Johari’s statement on Sunday, saying that PBB would field new faces in the GE15.

Abang Johari said there were MPs from the party who had conveyed their intention to not defend their seats in the election.

“A few who have already said that it is time for them to give way to young faces,” he told a press conference after the launching of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) 5th triennial delegates conference in Sibu Sunday.