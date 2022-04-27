Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak holds Unity Sungkei event

KUCHING (April 27): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) held its Unity Sungkei last night to strengthen bonds and relationships with partners and other organisation from diverse backgrounds that promote unity in Sarawak.

The word ‘Sungkei’ means breaking of fast during Ramadan in Bahasa Sarawak.

In a press release, YPS said the event served as a platform to share common values, ideas, and to seek possible ways for strategic partnerships and collaborations in future.

“Unity Sungkei was mooted by senior member of the Board of Trustees of YPS and attended by its staff, partners, and organisations from National Unity and Integration Department, Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak, Sarawak Development Institute (SDI), Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Islamic Information Centre (IIC), The Tuyang Initiative, and many more,” said the press release.

It added YPS, currently chaired by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, was established on May 16, 1994 as a non-profit organisation dedicated to nurturing and sustaining unity, harmony, and peaceful coexistence among Sarawak’s communities.

“To foster, develop, and improve cultural and educational exchanges, YPS strives to engage Sarawak youths in activities that will promote understanding and appreciation of each other’s cultural heritage,” added the press release.