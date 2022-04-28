200 pct increase of traffic flow in Sabah during Raya

PUTATAN (April 28): Traffic flow in the state is expected to increase by 200 percent as residents are returning to their home to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun reminded road users, especially drivers, to be careful while driving back and to comply with the law to ensure the safety of their family as well as other road users.

“We are expecting an extraordinary event this year as our nation is improving and moving towards fully recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic

“Statistics recorded from January to March this year in Sabah show an increase in road accidents, including fatal ones.

“This is a matter of concern and we ask the community to ensure that they always abide by the road rules to avoid unwanted incident from happening,” he said at the launching of Op Selamat 18/2022 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aifilfitri at Kampung Meruntum here on Thursday.

Jauteh said apart from applying good ethics while on the road, he also advised the people, especially housing residents, to report and inform the police and their neighbors when they ‘balik kampung’.

“This is to ensure that the police and other agencies can conduct regular patrols in their area during the holiday season.

“Neighbors can also play an important role by reporting any suspicious activity or presence of suspicious individuals in their areas to the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said 90 percent of police officers and personnel would be on duty during the festive season to ensure security and peace.

“We have mobilised 238 traffic police officers and personnel for Op Selamat and they do not include other units from the police force,” he said, adding that only 10 percent of the police force were allowed to take leave for the festive celebration.