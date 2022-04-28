33 pct children in Sarawak fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUCHING (April 28): Sarawak has continued to lead the way for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) with 33 per cent of children aged five to 11 having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, this was well ahead of the national rate of 20.5 per cent yesterday.

Other states and territories that also registered vaccination rates above the national rate for this age group were Labuan (27.8 per cent), Klang Valley (26.9 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (23 per cent), Johor (22.7 per cent), and Melaka (21.6 per cent).

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak also recorded a higher vaccination rate at 93.2 per cent than the national rate of 92.9 per cent.

All states and territories had vaccination rates higher than the national rate for this age group except Pahang (86.9 per cent), Kelantan (84.8 per cent), and Sabah (74.8 per cent).

Ninety-one per cent of adults in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated but this rate still fell below the national rate of 97.6 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the table at 118.2 per cent adults fully vaccinated, followed by Negeri Sembilan (103 per cent), Penang (101.7 per cent), Labuan (101.6 per cent), Johor (99.8 per cent), and Perlis (99.4 per cent).

In terms of total population, Sarawak’s 80.9 per cent vaccination rate was slightly below the national rate of 81.6 per cent.

Klang Valley recorded the highest vaccination rate at 97.8 per cent, followed by Penang (89.4 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (87.4 per cent), Johor (84 per cent), Labuan (82.3 per cent), and Perlis (82.1 per cent).

As of yesterday, over 6.28 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals throughout Sarawak.

Of these, more than 2.42 million were first doses, followed by over 2.28 million second doses, and more than 1.56 million booster doses.

Yesterday, a total of 7,330 vaccine doses were administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of the total, 1,023 were first doses, followed by 6,142 second doses, and 165 booster doses.