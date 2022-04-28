36 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 28): Sabah recorded 36 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a decrease of four from the previous day.

This brings the cumulative infections to 370,706 since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in the state in 2020, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a statement on April 28.

“Seven districts recorded an increase compared to 10 districts which recorded a lower number.

“A total of 15 districts have not recorded any new infections in the past 24 hours, a good sign that Sabah is in a phase of stabilisation and recovery.

“Eleven districts recorded single digit with six of the districts each recording only one infection,” he said.

Thirty-four of the 36 new patients were in Category 1 and Category 2, one each in Category 3 and Category 4.