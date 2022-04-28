4WDs crash head-on near village in Miri

MIRI (April 28): Two four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles were damaged in a head-on collision at Jalan Persisiran Pantai near Kampung Raan here yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the accident occurred around 8.50am.

According to him, one of the drivers failed to control his vehicle and entered the opposite lane.

He then collided with the other vehicle and skidded onto the road shoulder before landing in a drain.

Following the incident, the front parts of both vehicles were damaged.

Neither driver experienced physical injuries in the incident.