73,000 Felcra participants receive RM136.4 mln profits

SANDAKAN (April 28): Over 73,000 Felcra Berhad participants nationwide have been receiving the distributable profits for Phase 2 of Felcra Malaysia Participant Projects 2021 totalling RM136.4 million.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the profit distribution had commenced since April 22 and was expected to be completed by the middle of this week.

He said the effective and systematic plantation management by Felcra Berhad with efforts to improve the workflow, increased use of machinery and mechanical tools at plantations managed by Felcra, the introduction of several automation aspects such as the use of agricultural monitoring drones, were the main factors that contributed to the distribution of the profits.

Following Felcra’s commendable performance, he added that the Federal Government in the second rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) has approved the payment for grants amounting to RM161.6 million to implement village development activities, such as social amenities, business premises, rural tourism, communities’ engagement, replanting programmes and improvement of plantation infrastructure nationwide.

He said the distributable profits were also received by 1,367 participants in Sabah involving a sum of RM12.4 million.

Mahdzir said that at a presentation ceremony for the distributable profits of Felcra Berhad Participant Projects here.

Also present were Felcra Berhad chairman Datuk Haji Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, Sabah Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment cum Sukau assemblyman Datuk Jafry Ariffin, Rural Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Harun and Felcra Berhad Group chief executive officer Datuk Mat Roni Zakaria.

In his speech, Mahdzir informed the participants that they would be receiving the final distribution of profit surplus for 2021 at the average rate of RM2,755 per hectare or RM1,115 per acre.

“Fifty per cent or Phase 1 of the total amount have been distributed to the participants in February.”

Meanwhile, a participant Yusof Latif Mustafa said the payment of distributable profits was the highest this year.

“The current favourable palm oil commodity price has yielded a higher return to participants.

“Another factor is the efficient management of Felcra Berhad.”

Yusof, who also leads the participants in Koperasi Pembangunan Tanah Felcra Sungai Matanggar, Beluran Bhd, said the cooperative received close to RM1 million this year that benefitted 36 participants.

During the ceremony, Mahdzir presented a mock cheque of the distributable profits for Sabah and Sandakan, a mock cheque of the development grant under the second rolling plan of the 12MP for Felcra Berhad Sabah Region, and a contribution of RM3,000 each to Pertubuhan Pengurusan Rumah Amal Selawat Nabi and Pusat Jagaan Anak-Anak Yatim dan Miskin Rumah Al-Yakin.