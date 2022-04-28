Blue Ring Hole, Malaysia’s new tourism product

LAHAD DATU (28 APRIL): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has identified an iconic scuba diving spot known as Blue Ring Hole at the Tingkayu Reef, Teluk Darvel, here, as the country’s new tourism product.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said it was believed that there were only 10 Blue Ring Hole sites in the world, each with a blue hole structure, but more interestingly here, the Blue Ring Hole here was found with two holes.

“From MOTAC, our visit to the Blue Ring Hole here today is to assist in promoting this new tourism product as while we’re gradually recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, we search for new tourism products for the country,” she told reporters, here, Thursday.

The Blue Ring Hole known as Takat Tenggiri among the local fishermen, is located about 20 kilometres from Lahad Datu town and it takes about 30 minutes by speedboat to get there.

Nancy said many tourism activities could be carried out at the location including scuba diving and snorkeling.

“Domestic or international tourists who wish to enjoy a holiday with a difference, away from the busy urban areas, can come here,” she added.

Nancy said the ministry felt that many tourism products in Sabah including its arts and culture could be actively promoted.

“Many of these products have still to be highlighted and I believe that the arts, culture and heritage of Sabahans could become tourism products that could complement the existing physical products, for example, the food,” she added.

She called on the local residents to be together with the government in promoting the state’s tourism products which could generate income for the people and country.

Nancy said MOTAC was committed to ensuring that the efforts taken in reviving the tourism industry would be on the right track and attain success within the time frame set. – Bernama