Bomba: Fires linked to cryptocurrency mining on the rise in Miri

MIRI (April 28): Four fire cases involving unlawful electricity connections for cryptocurrency mining activities have been recorded here in the first four months of this year, said Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee.

Citing the alarming increase of fire cases on buildings involving the overload of electricity supply and illegal wiring connections, he disclosed that Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) suffered losses of more than RM43 million from 2018 to 2022 due to power theft from bitcoin operations.

“Statistics from SEB found that since 2021, there have been 11 fire cases linked to cryptocurrency mining in Sarawak, with 10 cases recorded in Miri,” he said during a joint press conference with SEB at the Bomba office here yesterday.

“In 2020, one case was recorded. However, this increased to six cases in 2021 and for the first four months of this year, another four cases have cropped up.

“We are worried about this trend, and therefore, will enforce strict enforcement and regulations along with SEB and other relevant authorities to curb the problem.”

Ahmad Nizam also urged the public to lodge a report if they suspect any works of illegal electricity connection or possible danger of fire in buildings by sending an email to zon_miri@bomba.gov.my.

Any complaints can also be made by calling the Sarawak Energy customer service line at 1300-88-3111 or email to customercare@sarawakenergy.com.