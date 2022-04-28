Citizen surrenders 13kg pangolin to SFC

MIRI (April 28): A 13kg pangolin was surrendered to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) office yesterday by a man from Jalan Piasau Jaya here.

It was handed over out of awareness and concern by one Jong Ching Hua, said SFC in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The pangolin, which was in good health, will be released into its natural habitat as soon as possible, added SFC.

In this regard, SFC thanked Jong for his responsible action.

SFC also urged members of the public who wish to report on wildlife to directly contact its hotlines 019-8859996 (Kuching), 019-8883561 (Sibu), 019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8290994 (Miri).